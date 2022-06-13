Cannabis should be for medical use only, says health chief

Bhumjaithai Party leader and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inspects cannabis products at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province on May 25. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Cannabis use should be limited to medical purposes, because its use for recreation and by children could cause brain damage and compromise safety, the chief of the Department of Medical Services said on Monday.

Director-general Somsak Akksilp said the department always supported the use of cannabis for medical purposes, but opposed its use for children and for recreation.

For children, cannabis should given only to treat epilepsy where children were resistant to medicines, he said.

For other medical purposes, cannabis should be used for palliative treatment and for cancer patients who suffer from nausea and vomiting after chemotherapy and do not respond to medication, Dr Somsak said.

He warned against use of cannabis for people under 25 years, and for recreation.

"Cannabis impacts on the brain and the nervous system and especially with students, whose brain and learning capability will be affected," Dr Somsak said. He urged schools, parents and others to be serious about protecting the young from cannabis use.

The Department of Medical Services emphasised that cannabis should be used for medical purposes only, and under doctors' supervision, he said.

"We know the pros well, but the cons include addiction and traffic accidents involving drivers under the influence. This already happens in other countries," Dr Somsak said.

Side effects included dry throat, palpitations, insomnia and anxiety, he said.