Alleged Taiwan murderer reportedly in Chiang Mai

The brother of a Thai woman murdered along with her husband in Taiwan has asked the Provincial Police Region 5 yesterday to track down the suspected killer who reportedly fled to Chiang Mai.

Yingyot sae Lee, 38, met Pol Maj Gen Weerachon Boonthawee, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5, to lodge a petition asking police to hunt the suspect who was reportedly sighted in his home town in Chiang Mai province.

He said the suspect, identified as Santi, 36, was very close to his sister and went to Taiwan two years ago before he became her business partner.

Mr Yingyot believed a financial dispute was the motive behind the murders that occurred last week.

The bodies of his sister, who was pregnant with twins, and her husband were found in a parked car outside the Taoyuan high-speed rail station. Taiwanese police stated they believed the suspected killer was a Thai national, a family friend, who fled to Thailand.

Pol Maj Gen Khemmarin Hassiri, commander of the Royal Thai Police's foreign affairs division, said Thai police would provide cooperation and assistance in tracking down the suspect.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, chief of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said on Monday police from Taiwan were scheduled to meet Thai counterparts to discuss cooperation as Thailand and Taiwan do not have an extradition agreement.

He said police would coordinate with the Office of the Attorney General to make sure that any procedure taken, be it the arrest, detention or interrogation, was in compliance with the legal framework.

Pol Lt Gen Phakphumpipat Sajjapan, chief of the Immigration Bureau, confirmed on Monday the suspect had entered the country and said the bureau forwarded the information to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

He said the bureau had no information about the suspect's whereabouts and asked immigration officials to keep an eye out and contact the CSD if they had further information.

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said the petition filed by the victim's family would allow the CSD to initiate an investigation while evidence from Taiwanese police could be used to obtain an arrest warrant.