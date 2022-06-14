1,833 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

More travelers show up at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province early this month as the government relaxed its Covid-19 control measures. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The country registered 19 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,833 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 15 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,801 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 1,832 local cases and one imported case.

On Monday, 2,155 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,445 others were receiving treatment (down from 21,786 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,488,497 Covid-19 cases, including 2,265,062 this year, with 4,436,684 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,368 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,670 so far this year.