Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1,833 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths
Thailand
General

1,833 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

published : 14 Jun 2022 at 07:45

writer: Online Reporters

More travelers show up at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province early this month as the government relaxed its Covid-19 control measures. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
More travelers show up at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province early this month as the government relaxed its Covid-19 control measures. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The country registered 19 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,833 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 15 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,801 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 1,832 local cases and one imported case.

On Monday, 2,155 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,445 others were receiving treatment (down from 21,786 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,488,497 Covid-19 cases, including 2,265,062 this year, with 4,436,684 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,368 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,670 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Life

You can't always get what you want: Jagger gets Covid

LONDON: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger on Monday said he had caught Covid, forcing the band to cancel its latest gig in Amsterdam.

08:25
Business

SRT woos logistics sector as fuel soars

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is in talks with 10 logistics companies which have expressed an interest in making a complete switch to rail freight services and expects to help them complete the transition before the end of this year.

08:00
Thailand

1,833 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

The country registered 19 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,833 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

07:45