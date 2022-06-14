Cabinet approves lifting arrival/departure card requirement

Tourists queue at Suvarnabhumi airport on June 9. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to temporarily lift the requirement for tourists to fill in a TM6 arrival/departure card, to ease overcrowding at airports.

Speaking after the weekly meeting, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday that easing the TM6 requirement would facilitate the reopening of the country to tourists.

Filling out and filing documents was a cause of overcrowding at airports, he said.

The government would assess the matter to see if any problems arose as a result of the decision, and whether officials could still efficiently track people entering and leaving the country.

The Interior Ministry would speed up the drafting of an announcement, he said. He expected it would take about a week.