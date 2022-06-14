OnlyFans video porn a 'stain' on district's reputation

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police are threatening severe legal punishment for a couple featured having sex on a subscription-based OnlyFans social media channel while on vacation in Wang Nam Khieo district.

Pongthep Malachasing, head of the local tourism promotion association, said the couple's behaviour was deplorable and had tainted the district's reputation.

Three videos, each about four minutes, were released to subscribers, showing the couple enjoying time at a resort in the district and then engaging in sexual intercourse. The videos were made available through paid membership on their OnlyFans channel.

District chief Supo Saenmee filed a complaint with local police seeking the couple's prosecution on charges of producing and distributing pornography and putting it into a computer system.

On Tuesday, Pol Col Peerapong Thanapochai, superintendent of Wang Nam Khieo police, said investigators had interviewed the resort owner, who insisted they had no knowledge of pornography being produced there.

The Technology Crime Suppression Division will be asked to assist in the tracing of the videos, which may well have since been deleted, he said. The identities of those responsible for the videos were still not known.

He warned that anyone who produces, appears in, benefits from or distributes content of pornographic nature could be liable to up to three years in prison and/or a fine of 60,000 baht -- even if the content was shared only within a closed group.

Those who import such content onto a computer system for the purpose of allowing others to access it can face additional punishment of up to five years in prison and/or a 100,000 baht fine.

Local authorities said the couple registered a Twitter account in February that amassed over 40,000 followers. According to information on the account, they were aged 21-22 years.

The couple also had an OnlyFans account where they charged members US$10 (350 baht) per month to access their content.

After the Wang Nam Khieo controversy broke, they closed the account and opened another one, this time charging members $50 a month to access 22 videos and four photos.