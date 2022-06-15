Section
20,000 tourists at Koh Phangan Full Moon Party
Thailand
General

published : 15 Jun 2022 at 10:34

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Tourists at a pier on Koh Phangan in the southern province of Surat Thani on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)
SURAT THANI: About 20,000 foreign and Thai tourists were on Koh Phangan for the Full Moon Party on Tuesday night.

Provincial governor Wichawut Jinto, Samui district chief Chayapol Intarasapa and Marine Department officials were at Lom Phraya boat pier at Wat Na Phralan on Koh Samui on Tuesday to watch the departure of tourist laden speedboats to Koh Phangan. 

Mr Wichawut said the Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan on Tuesday night attracted about 20,000 people, much more than last month, signalling the improving tourism situation.

About 15,000 departed from Koh Samui and the others from the mainland on ferry services.

About 50 million baht was expected to be injected into Koh Phangan on Tuesday night alone, he said.

Officials were instructed to strictly enforce heath safety measures issued by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Boat operators were told to ensure all passengers were wearing life jackets prior to departure.

Tawich Somwang, chairman of a business group  at Hat Rin beach on Koh Phangan, said there were five checkpoints screening all arrivals for weapons and drugs before they entered the beach area. 

There were also checkpoints manned by police and soldiers along the road from the boat pier to Hat Rin beach, to ensure tourists' safety, he said.

