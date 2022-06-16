Active Covid cases still subsiding, Govt data shows Thursday

A child inspects an aquarium at SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World at Siam Paragon shopping complex, which reopened its doors after two years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The Covid-19 pandemic continued to subside, government data showed on Thursday, with active cases diving to 21,202, the lowest number since April 23, 2021.

The country registered 17 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,153 new cases during the previous 24 hours, down one and 210 respectively, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said.

The Covid task force did not provide data on positive results from antigen tests.

As of Wednesday, a total of 21,205 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 21,581 on the previous day), including 10,882 in hospitals (down from 11,429). Among the remainder 1,594 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 1,963) and 8,544 in home/community isolation (up from 8,020).

Of those in hospital, 594 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 644) and 301 dependent on ventilators (down from 322).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,512 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Among the 2,153 new cases found during the previous 24 hours, 2,133 were in the general population, 16 among prison inmates and four were new arrivals from other countries.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,492,913 Covid-19 cases, including 2,269,478 this year, with 4,441,305 complete recoveries to date.

According to the CCSA, the 17 people who died were aged from 38 to 90 years.

Bangkok logged one new death, with two new fatalities in the adjacent province of Samut Prakan.

Other central plains provinces further from the capital had seven new deaths - three in Nakhon Sawan and one each in Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaeo and Suphan Buri.

The North reported four deaths - two each in Lampang and Phrae.

The Northeast saw two new fatalities in Nakhon Phanom and Loei.

The South had one new death in Chumphon.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,403 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,705 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 601,129 in 24 hours to 542.50 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,368 to 6.34 million.

The United States had the most cases at 87.76 million, up 99,100, and the most deaths at 1.04 million, up 305. Thailand ranked 26th with 4.49 million accumulated cases.