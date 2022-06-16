Govt to decide on later pub opening hours Friday: Anutin

Customers at the outside seating areas of bars and restaurants in the Patpong entertainment district of Bangkok, on June 1, 2022. (Bloomberg photo)

The government is moving closer to allowing bars, pubs and other entertainment venues to remain open beyond midnight as the tourism-reliant nation unwinds pandemic-era restrictions to bolster the economy.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will consider a proposal on Friday to scrap the mandatory closure of the nightlife entertainment venues at 12am, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters on Thursday.

The operators of such facilities may be allowed to operate them in accordance with the local rules, he said.

The CCSA will also discuss the expansion of safe Covid-19 areas, or the so-called green zones, where the outbreak has subsided in recent weeks, he said.