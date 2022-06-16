Suspect in Taiwan murders willing to surrender, say police

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej (File photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

The prime suspect in the murder of a Thai couple in Taiwan is expected to surrender to crime suppression police in Chiang Mai province on Friday.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner, said on Thursday that police had been coordinating with people close to the fugitive, Santi Supa-apiradeepailin.

Mr Santi felt remorse and wanted to turn himself in, the CIB commissioner said.

A police source said Mr Santi confirmed that he would surrender on Friday morning.

Pol Col Pattanasak Buppasuwan, Crime Suppression Division deputy commander, was going to Chiang Mai to accept his surrender.

The 35-year-old is wanted for the murder in Taiwan of Prasert Norat, 32, and his wife Potjanee, 35. The murdered woman was five months’ pregnant with twins. He fled to Thailand after they were slain and went into hiding.

The couple's bodies were found in a parked BMW outside the Taoyuan high-speed rail station on Sunday. Taiwanese police believed the killer was a family friend who had immediately fled home to Thailand.



