Yellow, Pink lines to open for limited trial next year

The Yellow and Pink line monorails are expected to begin partial operations early next year, as construction of both lines are almost complete.

The tentative schedule for partial operations was discussed at a meeting yesterday of transport officials to prepare for the launch of services, chaired by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

Construction of the Yellow Line, which will link Lat Phrao and Samrong, is about 92% finished while the Pink Line, which will connect Min Buri and Khae Rai, is 88.5% done.

As such, the Yellow Line is expected to begin partial operations in January, with the entire line expected to open in June.

Meanwhile, partial operations along the Pink Line are scheduled to begin in February next year, and the entire line is expected to be open by July. Both systems are managed by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

To ensure the monorails run smoothly, a number of panels have been set up to hash out feeder systems and fare structures.

Once the lines are determined to be safe, they will be opened for a limited trial, which would allow the MRTA to identify teething problems and fix them before full commercial operations begin.

Mr Saksayam urged officials to use lessons learned from the launch of the State Railway of Thailand's Red Line electric train system.

He also encouraged them to watch out for noise or dust pollution that might arise when the lines open to the public.

A sub-committee on train fares was instructed to keep fares at a minimum and introduce the Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) payment methods on both lines to ensure commuters' convenience.

In April, Sorapong Paitoonphong, deputy permanent secretary of transport, said the fares on both monorail services would start at 14 baht and would not exceed 42 baht.

They will be integrated with the Blue, Purple and Orange lines so commuters won't have to pay extra fees to connect, he said.