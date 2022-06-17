Boy, 14, treated, recovers after using cannabis

Young ganja plants. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 14-year-old boy who was admitted to a hospital after consuming cannabis and developing neurological symptoms quickly recovered and was discharged after treatment.

Jiraruj Chomcheoy, a pediatrician speicalising in respiratory diseases at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, said on Friday that the boy was treated on Thursday for symptoms of depression and fever.

After the boy’s condition improved he had admitted that he had consumed cannabis, Dr Jiraruj said.

Lab tests detected THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in the boy’s urine. Fortunately his symptoms were not severe.

Dr Jiraruj said the Health Ministry’s regulation designating marijuana and hemp as controlled plants and limiting their use to people at least 20 years-old was the right decision.

All products which contained cannabis should clearly state they were not for people under 20 years, he said.

With the decrimalisation of cannabis on June 9, people now had easy access to products containing cannabis, such as drinking water, food, sweets and cookies, he said.

Using cannabis and cannabis extracts would affect a child’s nervous system, both short and long term, he said.

Dr Jiraruj earlier posted a message on his Facebook about the 14-year-old boy being treated at the hospital. He said cannabis use was not recreational. Cannabis had both pros and cons. Use of it must be strictly controlled.

He later announced he had limited access to his post, as it drew heavy criticism from other Facebook users. He said it was strange that speaking the truth, to raise awareness and create change for the better, should draw such a barrage of criticism.