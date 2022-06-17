Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Mask requirement being dropped outdoors, low-risk areas
Thailand
General

Mask requirement being dropped outdoors, low-risk areas

published : 17 Jun 2022 at 17:16

writer: Online Reporters

People wear face masks as they stroll through popular Chatuchak Weekend Market. (Apichart Jinakul)
People wear face masks as they stroll through popular Chatuchak Weekend Market. (Apichart Jinakul)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday agreed to ease the requirement for wearing a face mask, making it purely voluntary outdoors or in uncrowded places.

The CCSA meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, agreed that this and other easing of Covid-19 controls would take effect when published in the Royal Gazette. A spokesman earlier said the target date for the changes was July 1.

The planned relaxation of Covid-19 controls are:

- Redesignating all 77 provinces nationwide as  green Covid surveilance zones. Currently there are 14 green, 46 yellow high sureillance provinces and 17 blue or tourism "sandbox'' provinces;

- Extending the closing hours of nightspots, pubs, bars, karaoke shopsbars and similar venues from midnight to 2am; and, 

- Allowing people to go unmasked on a voluntary basis when they are in low-risk areas, uncrowded areas  or outdoors, across the country.

Face mask wearing will still be required in crowded and poorly ventilated areas such as public transport,  and markets and concert venues. 

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA, said the prime minister thanked people for their full cooperation in wearing masks. However, further cooperation was still needed. Gen Prayut said most people still wore face masks, as they recognised their usefulness, said Dr Taweesilp.

The Department of Health director-general would provide guidance regarding the eased Covid-19 controls and the date for the new measures to take effect, the CCSA spokesman said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (20)
MOST RECENT
Business

Chinese fintech giant Ant closer to reviving iPO

HONG KONG: China’s central bank has accepted an application by Ant Group to set up a financial holding company, a key step toward finishing a year-long overhaul of Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s fintech business and reviving its stock market debut.

18:33
Thailand

Masks off

The wearing of face masks will be voluntary outdoors and in uncrowded places, but not everywhere, under planned easing of Covid-19 controls expected to take effect on July 1.

17:16
World

Extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Assange approved

LONDON: British interior minister Priti Patel on Friday approved the extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange to the United States to face criminal charges, bringing his long-running legal saga closer to a conclusion.

16:38