Four injured in paint-mixing factory fire

SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire broke out at a paint-mixing factory of a company in Bang Phli district of this coastal Central province on Saturday. Two firefighters and two employees of the company were injured.

Pol Maj Sithipong Panthaiwong, a Bang Phli police duty officer, said about 10 fire engines from Bang Phli Yai tambon administration organisation and nearby municipalities were dispatched to the factory in Soi Wong Phet in tambon Bang Phli Yai after the fire occurred at about 11am.



On arriving at the scene, firefighters found the fire was raging inside the two-storey building where large quantities of paints and chemicals, which were highly inflammable, were kept.



While the firefighters were inside the building trying to douse the fire, an explosion occurred, causing a chemical fire which injured two of them and two factory employees.



The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and they were later declared out of danger.



The fire was brought under control in about an hour.



Veesuda Roongruang, chairwoman of the Bang Phli Yai tambon administration organisation, said her office would check with the Industrial Works Department to find out whether the company had properly obtained a permit to use the building as a factory.



The Pollution Control Department would be asked to send officials to examine whether the fire had caused any health hazards or environmental impacts.