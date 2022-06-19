Majority agree with use of "soft power" to promote Thailand: Poll

A huge majority of Thai people agree with the government's policy to use Thai "soft power" to promote the country's image and spur the economy, according to a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online between June 13-16 on 1,066 people throughout the country to gauge their opinions on the policy.



The respondents were allowed to choose more than one answer in the multiple choices given in the questionnaire.



Asked to comment on the "soft power" policy, 78.36% said it would help spur the economy; 77.23% said it would help propagate the many forms of Thainess; and, 54.94% said it would arouse awareness of Thai cultures.



Asked which forms of "soft power" should be promoted, 93.79% pointed to tourist attractions, festivals and traditions; 82.58% Thai food and desserts; 73.63% Thai dresses, fashions and garments; 71.75% Thai traditional sports and Thai boxing; and 61.49% Thai traditional medicines and massage.



On outstanding points of Thai "soft power", 68.23% mentioned diversity and uniqueness; 61.37% said it reflects Thai cultures and ways of life; and 58.55% said it is well liked by foreigners.



Asked about problems of and obstructions to the use of "soft power", 86.09% said the government lacks a long-term promotional plans; 62.03% cited lack of proper planning, strategies and directions; and 60.15% cited the lack of public relations.



Asked whether they thought the use of "soft power" would help spur the Thai economy, 94.56% said "yes" and 5.44% "no".