Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Taiwan murder 'accomplice' arrested in Kalasin
Thailand
General

Taiwan murder 'accomplice' arrested in Kalasin

published : 19 Jun 2022 at 14:09

updated: 19 Jun 2022 at 17:38

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Puridet (centre), the Central Investigation Bureau commissioner, interrogates Thanawat Poomkhemthong, one of the alleged accomplices in the murder case in Taiwan, after he was arrested in Nong Kungsi district of Kalasin province on Sunday. (Crime Suppression Division photo)
Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Puridet (centre), the Central Investigation Bureau commissioner, interrogates Thanawat Poomkhemthong, one of the alleged accomplices in the murder case in Taiwan, after he was arrested in Nong Kungsi district of Kalasin province on Sunday. (Crime Suppression Division photo)

An alleged accomplice in the slaying of a Thai couple in Taiwan was arrested on a charge of premeditated murder on Sunday afternoon, a police source said.

Thanawat Poomkhemthong was detained by Crime Suppression Division police at a house in tambon Dong Mun of Nong Kungsi district of Kalasin province.

Earier on Sunday, a police source said the Criminal Court had issued warrants for the arrests of Mr Thanawat and another alleged accomplice, Samart Sae Lee.

The arrest warrants for Mr Samart and Mr Thanawat were sought after Santi Supa-apiradeepailin, the prime suspect, surrendered to police in Chiang Mai's Chiang Dao district on Friday.

Mr Santi was immediately taken to Bangkok.

During initial questioning later on Friday, Mr Santi denied killing Prasert Norat, 32, and his 35-year-old wife Potjanee, who was five months pregnant with twins, claiming it was the work of a Taiwanese mafia gang. Police continued interrogating him overnight.

On Saturday, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Puridet, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner, said Mr Santi reversed his statement and confessed that it was he and two other Thai nationals - Mr Samart and Mr Thanawat - who killed Prasert and Pojanee in Taiwan over a drug business conflict, and that the two suspects returned to Thailand on June 11.

Mr Santi is wanted in Taiwan for the murder of Prasert and his wife Potjanee.

The bodies of Prasert and Potjanee were found in their BMW X4 vehicle parked outside Taoyuan high-speed rail station near Taipei on June 12.

Mr Santi was seen in security camera footage when the three had an appointment on June 8. He drove their BMW to the train station in the early morning of June 9.

He flew to Thailand later on June 9, landing at Suvarnabhumi airport and immediately proceeded to Chiang Mai. Accompanied by his father, Mr Santi surrendered to police in Chiang Dao district on Friday. He was charged with premeditated murder.

On Saturday, the Criminal Court, as requested by police, ordered Mr Santi detained for 12 days pending a formal indictment.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Video

Music back to Bangkok

The return of Music in the Park gives people in Bangkok a chance to enjoy the tunes after the coronavirus silenced the concerts for more than two years. Video | Jetjaras Na Ranong

17:26
Sports

Thai spikers lose to USA in Nations League Week 2 final

The USA volleyball team proved too strong for Thailand as the Thai spikers wrapped up the second week of the tournament with another loss on Sunday.

16:50
Life

Bangkok air guitar contestants rock for peace

What happens when Donald Trump, a Bangkok moto-taxi driver and a Squid Games contestant take the stage in a Bangkok bar late on a Saturday night? It can only mean one thing: an air guitar battle for peace.

16:37