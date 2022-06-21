Section
Thailand
1,714 new Covid cases, 21 more deaths

published : 21 Jun 2022 at 08:21

writer: Online Reporters

A worker cleans a fresh markat operated by the Pathum Thani Municipality in Maugn district of Pathum Thani on June 17, 2022 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
The country registered 1,714 more Covid-19 cases and 21 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with 1,784 new cases and 18 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Monday morning.

There were 1,711 local cases and three imported cases.

On Monday, 2,137 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,502,542 Covid-19 cases, including 2,279,107 cases this year, with 4,451,569 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,506 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,808 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.


