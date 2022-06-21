Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Truck bomb explodes, injures policemen
Thailand
General

Truck bomb explodes, injures policemen

published : 21 Jun 2022 at 11:21

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Wreckage of the green garbage truck, destroyed when a bomb hidden in it exploded in Panare district, Pattani, on Monday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
Wreckage of the green garbage truck, destroyed when a bomb hidden in it exploded in Panare district, Pattani, on Monday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Three policemen were injured when a bomb hidden in a six-wheel garbage truck exploded near a road checkpoint in Panare district on Monday night.

The attack occurred about 9.15pm at Chantharak police checkpoint on Highway 42 at Moo 1 village in tambon Khuan.

An explosive ordnance disposal team sent to the scene reported the bomb was inside a green six-wheel garbage truck parked near the checkpoint and was detonated remotely.The truck was destroyed. 

The garbage truck had been stolen from Langa tambon administration organisation in Mayo district. 

Three policemen manning the checkpoint were injured and the checkpoint damaged. The adjacent Pattani land office, Panare branch, was also damaged and set on fire. The flames were soon extinguished. 

Earlier on Monday night, in Yala, a motorcyclist hurled a small bomb into the operations base of the tambon Kota Baru protection unit in Raman district about 7pm. The rider sped off in the direction of tambon Kalo.

The bomb was caught by a net erected around the base, and exploded. It caused no damage. 

Firemen douse the flames at  the Pattani land office's Panare branch. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Deputy minister's father turns himself in over Khao Yai encroachment

Soonthorn Vilawan, the father of Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Vilawan, turned himself in to police in Rayong province on Tuesday to answer charges of the illegal occupation of land in Khao Yai National Park.

13:07
World

Dead rivers: The cost of Bangladesh's garment-driven economic boom

DHAKA: Bangladeshi ferryman Kalu Molla began working on the Buriganga river before the patchwork of slums on its banks gave way to garment factories -- and before its waters turned pitch black.

12:45
Thailand

Private buses to slash services as diesel cost bites

Twenty-seven private bus companies operating provincial and interprovincial routes plan to slash services from July 1 because of the soaring cost of diesel.

12:29