Bangkok governor goes maskless during morning run

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt takes a morning jog with his team in Bangkok on Saturday. (Screenshot from Chadchart Sittipunt's Facebook page)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Saturday demonstrated that people can now take off their face masks in open spaces by taking his morning run at Lumphini Park without a mask.

Since the government lifted its mask-wearing mandate, people can now go mask-free outside while staying one metre away from others, Mr Chadchart spoke to the media after his daily jog.

People can simply keep their masks with them and put them on when meeting others, he said.

"The law has changed but we shouldn’t take the situation for granted as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 remains active," said the city governor.

"It should be fine in open spaces, but you can keep a mask with you for when you enter buildings and closed spaces, or even when boarding commuter boats."

Starting June 24, mask-wearing in wide open spaces would be up to personal discretion, but members of the so-called "608 group" who did not receive booster shots should continue to wear them, he said.

The governor added that he will still wear masks when attending meetings.