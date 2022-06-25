Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bangkok governor goes maskless during morning run
Thailand
General

Bangkok governor goes maskless during morning run

published : 25 Jun 2022 at 15:56

writer: Online Reporters

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt takes a morning jog with his team in Bangkok on Saturday. (Screenshot from Chadchart Sittipunt's Facebook page)
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt takes a morning jog with his team in Bangkok on Saturday. (Screenshot from Chadchart Sittipunt's Facebook page)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Saturday demonstrated that people can now take off their face masks in open spaces by taking his morning run at Lumphini Park without a mask.

Since the government lifted its mask-wearing mandate, people can now go mask-free outside while staying one metre away from others, Mr Chadchart spoke to the media after his daily jog.

People can simply keep their masks with them and put them on when meeting others, he said.

"The law has changed but we shouldn’t take the situation for granted as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 remains active," said the city governor. 

"It should be fine in open spaces, but you can keep a mask with you for when you enter buildings and closed spaces, or even when boarding commuter boats."

Starting June 24, mask-wearing in wide open spaces would be up to personal discretion, but members of the so-called "608 group" who did not receive booster shots should continue to wear them, he said.

The governor added that he will still wear masks when attending meetings.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Malaysia plans record $18 bln subsidy spend in inflation fight

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is expected to spend 77.3 billion ringgit (US$17.6 billion) in subsidies and cash aid this year, the largest amount in history, to help temper the effects of rising prices, its finance minister said on Saturday.

19:50
Thailand

More illegal job seekers from Myanmar, smuggling gang arrested

KANCHANABURI: Nineteen illegal job seekers from Myanmar and six Thai men were arrested at a house in Sangkhla Buri district on Saturday.

19:16
World

Iran nuclear talks to resume in days

Talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, which have been stalled for three months, will resume within days, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday during a surprise visit to Tehran.

19:14