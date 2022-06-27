Boy,16, caught with 112,000 meth pills

The 16-year-old boy, seated right, is arrested during a police search of a house in Songkhla's Hat Yai district on Sunday. A total of 112,000 methamphetamine pills were found in the room. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A 16-year-old boy was arrested and 112,000 methamphetamine pills seized by drug suppression police in a search of a house in Hat Yai district on Sunday.

Pol Col Akrawut Thaneerat, the Hat Yai police chief, said the police with a court warrant searched a house in Soi 7 off Khlong Rian road in the Hat Yai Municipality. They were acting on information it had been used for storing illicit drugs ahead of delivery to buyers.

When police arrived, a boy, identified later as "Ken", fled out of the house. He was arrested after a chase.

The search found 112,000 meth pills with a street value of about 3 million baht in a cardboard box in a room on the second floor.

The boy allegedly admitted to having been hired to store and deliver the meth pills to buyers. He was paid about 10,000 baht for each delivery.

He had allegedly stored drugs in the house three times previously. He was arrested before making the fourth delivery.

The boy was detained for further questioning about the source of the drugs.