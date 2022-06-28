Section
1,761 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 28 Jun 2022 at 07:46

writer: Online Reporters

Cabin crew members pose for a selfie after arriving on a flight at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday. With most entry rules to be lifted on July 1, the air travel recovery is expected to accelerate in the second half of the year. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
The country registered 13 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,761 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 15 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,735 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 1,757 local cases and four imported cases.

On Monday, 2,185 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 22,458 others were receiving treatment (down from 22,895 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,517,651 Covid-19 cases, including 2,294,216 this year, with 4,464,573 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,620 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,922 so far this year.

