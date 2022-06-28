Section
Fewest daily Covid deaths since Feb 7, cases stay below 2,000
Thailand
General

published : 28 Jun 2022 at 07:46

writer: Online Reporters

Cabin crew members pose for a selfie after arriving on a flight at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday. With most entry rules to be lifted on July 1, the air travel recovery is expected to accelerate in the second half of the year. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Thailand recorded 13 coronavirus-related deaths during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning, the fewest since Feb 7 this year, along with 1,761 confirmed new infections.

By comparison, 15 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,735 new cases were announced on Monday morning.

There were 1,757 local cases and four imported cases.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

On Monday, 2,185 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 22,458 others were receiving treatment (down from 22,895 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,517,651 Covid-19 cases, including 2,294,216 this year, with 4,464,573 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,620 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,922 so far this year.

