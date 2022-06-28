Commerce minister tests positive for Covid

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit arrives at Government House, Bangkok, to attend a weekly cabinet meeting on June 14, 2022. (File photo)

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit tested positive for Covid-19 after his return from the United Kingdom.

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha, as deputy leader of the Democrat Party, said on Tuesday morning that he was not aware that Democrat leader Jurin caught the virus.

Related:

After a weekly cabinet meeting, Mr Satit said Mr Jurin phoned him and said he developed mild symptoms following his return from the UK on June 23. He then took a Covid-19 test, and the result came back positive.

Mr Jurin is now under self-quarantine in accordance with public health procedures. He currently had four shots against the coronavirus.

According to Mr Satit, the recent rise in Covid-19 infections was not due to the lifting of the face mask-wearing mandate. The number of infections went up due to the easing of domestic and international travel restrictions as well as the extension of opening hours of entertainment venues, he said.

He told members of the public not to be concerned about the rising Covid-19 cases, but they should maintain social distancing, wear face masks in crowded areas and take care of their health.

On Tuesday, permanent secretary for public health, Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul tested positive for Covid-19 on returning from meetings in France and Switzerland.