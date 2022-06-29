166 illegal Myanmar migrants repatriated

The 166 illegal Myanmar migrants wait at the customs boat pier in Ranong for repatriation on Wednesday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

RANONG: A total of 166 Myanmar nationals who had entered Thailand illegally were returned to their homeland from this southern coastal province on Wednesday, the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 said.

Ranong governor Somkiat Sisanet and Ye Lin Htet, the Myanmar labour attache, witnessed their departure from the customs boat pier at Ban Khao Nang Hong in tambon Pak Nam, Muang district.

The 117 men and 49 women had gone through legal proceedings and voluntarily joined the repatration programme, authorities said.

They departed from the pier on 10 boats about noon, heading for Kawthaung, Myanmar.