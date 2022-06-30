2,695 new Covid cases, 14 more deaths

The giant guardian statue, right, still wears its symbolic face mask as a reminder of personal Covid-19 prevention for travelers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province last Friday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 14 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,695 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 14 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,569 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 2,690 local cases and five imported cases.

On Wednesday, 1,779 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,931 others were receiving treatment (up from 23,029 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,522,915 Covid-19 cases, including 2,299,480 this year, with 4,468,336 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,648 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,950 so far this year.