Thais in Cambodia charged with stealing taxi
Thais in Cambodia charged with stealing taxi

published : 30 Jun 2022 at 16:16

writer: Online Reporters

The Poipet checkpoint in Cambodia, where three Thais reportedly entered Cambodia before they were arrested. (Bangkok Post file photo)
The Poipet checkpoint in Cambodia, where three Thais reportedly entered Cambodia before they were arrested. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Cambodian police have arrested three Thais and charged them with stealing a taxi when the driver stopped to go to the toilet.

The Khmer Times reported on Thursday that the Thai suspects, two men and a woman,  were arrested in Takeo province and were being interrogated by police.

The news website did not say when they were arrested. The woman was identified only as Wen, 29, from Amphawa district of Samut Songkhram,  and the two men as Pak Lamsapit, 20, from Bangkok; and Usen Sukkirati, 27, from Chanthaburi.

They were passengers in a taxi driven by Prung Vuth, travelling from Kandal province to Sihanoukville. The three allegedly drove off in the taxi when the driver made a stop and left the vehicle to urinate, according to the Khmer Times.

Pol Col Duk Thiya, an inspector of Kampot police, said the driver had registered a complaint with police. 

The three suspects entered Cambodia through Poipet, the report said. It did not say when.

