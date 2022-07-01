Online kratom sales okayed by House

A vendor takes fresh kratom leaves out of a bag at Din Daeng market in Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The House of Representatives has passed a revised kratom bill that will enable people to sell kratom-based products online.

MPs voted 205 in favour, 58 against, with five abstentions.

At present people can sell kratom plants (Mitragyna speciosa) and leaves but kratom-based goods including food and drinks are not allowed to be sold.

Sanhaphot Suksrimuang, a Palang Pracharath Party MP from Nakhon Si Thammarat who heads the committee set up to scrutinise the amended bill, said it will allow farmers and individuals to sell kratom plants, leaves and products made from them, directly to customers, including online.

However, the sale of kratom and food that contains it will not be permitted to people aged under 18, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. Those who provide kratom-based products online or in shops must display a sign that says kratom is not for sale to people in these groups.

Mr Sanhaphot said the kratom-based products must not contain any narcotics or other hazardous substances.

Kratom cannot also be sold at certain venues, such as education outlets, public parks or other locations to be announced by the Justice and the Public Health ministries.

The law also prohibits the sale of kratom and such products through vending machines in these locations.

In addition, kratom is to be promoted as a cash crop, as will information on cultivation technology, food or goods processing, and R&D to improve kratom strains, Mr Sanhaphot said.

Kratom was delisted as a Category 5 narcotic substance under the Illicit Drugs Act last year. The leaves are used to help reduce pain and fatigue.