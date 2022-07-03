2,328 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

A man wearing a ghost costume takes part in the annual Ghost Festival in Dan Sai district of Loei province on Saturday. The festival returns after it was suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Reuters photo)

The country registered 2,328 more Covid-19 cases and 19 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,508 new cases and 17 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 2,325 local cases and three imported cases.

On Saturday, 2,043 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,530,105 Covid-19 cases, including 2,306,670 cases this year, with 4,474,416 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,700 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,002 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.