2,084 new Covid cases, 15 more deaths

A woman walks past an electronic board at Bang Sue Grand Station, Bangkok, showing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered to people in the country on Wednesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The country registered 2,084 more Covid-19 cases and 15 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 2,144 new cases and 20 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 3,323 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 5,407.

There were 2,083 local cases and one imported case.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 24,734 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 25,082 the previous day), including 9,674 in hospitals (down from 10,470). Among the remainder, 939 were in field hospitals or hospitel facilities (down from 1,083) and 14,092 in home/community isolation (up from 13,500) while 29 others were not specified.

Of those in hospital, 754 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 763), and 345 were dependent on ventilators (up from 327).

Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand

On Friday, 2,417 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,453,039 Covid-19 cases, including 2,319,604 cases this year.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,813 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,115 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.