Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,084 new Covid cases, 15 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,084 new Covid cases, 15 more deaths

published : 9 Jul 2022 at 08:23

writer: Online Reporters

A woman walks past an electronic board at Bang Sue Grand Station, Bangkok, showing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered to people in the country on Wednesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
A woman walks past an electronic board at Bang Sue Grand Station, Bangkok, showing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered to people in the country on Wednesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The country registered 2,084 more Covid-19 cases and 15 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 2,144 new cases and 20 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 3,323 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 5,407.

There were 2,083 local cases and one imported case.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 24,734 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 25,082 the previous day), including 9,674 in hospitals (down from 10,470). Among the remainder, 939 were in field hospitals or hospitel facilities (down from 1,083) and 14,092 in home/community isolation (up from 13,500) while 29 others were not specified.

Of those in hospital, 754 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 763), and 345 were dependent on ventilators (up from 327).

Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand

On Friday, 2,417 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,453,039 Covid-19 cases, including 2,319,604 cases this year.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,813 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,115 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Screenshot from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/thailand/

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+2,084 cases

Thailand had 15 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,084 new cases during the previous 24 hours, with another 3,323 positive results from antigen tests.

08:23
World

Nation in mourning

Japan mourned the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, whose body was being moved to Tokyo from the western town where he was gunned down at close range on the campaign trail.

07:51
Business

Producers' plea for price bump ignored

Despite manufacturers' insistence on the need to increase their product prices to cope with higher production and raw material costs, the Commerce Ministry remains adamant that prices should remain frozen.

07:22