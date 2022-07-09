Certificates issued to almost 1m people wanting to grow cannabis

Section
Thailand
General

published : 9 Jul 2022 at 11:59

writer: Online Reporters

Cannabis plants are grown in the compound of the provincial public health office in Samut Prakan province, as cannabis cultivation is legalised. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued almost 1 million electronic certificates to registrants who seek permission to cultivate cannabis following the legalisation of cannabis and hemp on June 9.

As of 7am on Saturday, a total of 983,557 people have registered to grow cannabis and hemp via the "ปลูกกัญ" (Plook Ganja , or plant ganja) app, the FDA reported.

Of the total, the FDA has issued e-certificates to 952,766 registrants who want to cultivate cannabis and 30,791 others who want to grow hemp.

So far, the app has been downloaded for 43,531,846 times after the FDA opened the online registration.

The agency later created another website, https://plookganjaweb.fda.moph.go.th, for the same purpose because of overwhelming demand for the registration.

FDA secretary-general, Dr Paisarn Dunkum, earlier said after registering, people can grow and use cannabis and hemp for purposes of improving their own health, the preparation of traditional medicines, and commercial and industrial purposes.

People can also produce and process parts of hemp and cannabis.

