People affected most from high fuel prices: poll
Thailand
General

People affected most from high fuel prices: poll

published : 10 Jul 2022 at 11:38

writer: Online Reporters

High fuel prices top the expenses that have affected people in the present situation, according to the result of an opinion survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on July 6-8 by telephone interviews with 1,312 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country.

Asked to choose from a list the cost that has affected them the most, the answers varied as follows:

- 32.73% fuel prices;
- 25.79% daily food;
- 13.47% electricity;
- 6.10% cooking gas;
- 3.36% car installment payments;
- 3.18% water;
- 2.79% house installment payments;
- 2.32% equipment or materials for their occupations and textbooks for children;
- 1.79% accomodation rental costs;
- 1.56% none;
- 1.50% public transport;
- 3.05% combined for miscellaneous expenses including for informal debt repayments, medicine and medical supplies, mobile phone charges, the internet charges, clothes and cable TV; and
- 0.04% had no answer or were not interested.

Asked to compare between their monthly income and expenses, 60.06% said they had less income than expenses; 32.62% said they were about the same; and 7.32% said they had more income than expenses.











