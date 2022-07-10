Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
4.7m meth pills seized, 4 arrested in Lampang
Thailand
General

4.7m meth pills seized, 4 arrested in Lampang

published : 10 Jul 2022 at 16:54

writer: PanumetTanraksa

A car driven by a drug suspect overturned after it was chased by police in Mae Phrik district in Lampang province on Wednesday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
A car driven by a drug suspect overturned after it was chased by police in Mae Phrik district in Lampang province on Wednesday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Police seized 4.7 million methamphetamine pills and arrested four men in Lampang province on July 6, a senior officer said on Sunday.

At about 5.50am on Wednesday, police manning a drug checkpoint on Thoen-Mae Phrik road in Lampang's Mae Phrik district signalled a Chiang Mai-registered car to stop for a search, Provincial Police Region 5 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai told a press conference.

The car sped through the checkpoint, hit a police vehicle in its way and overturned.

The police arrested the two people in the car, and a search revealed 20 bags containing 4.7 million meth pills in total.

Information from the two led the police to arrest two other men in a pickup acting as a lookout vehicle.  The pickup was also seized.

The four men were charged with having illicit drugs in possession with intent to sell. They were handed over to Mae Phrik police for legal proceedings.

Pol Lt Gen Piya said the four suspects, who he did not identify, confessed they had been hired to deliver the meth pills from Chiang Rai, destined for Ayutthaya province.

An investigation was underway to find other members of the drug network and their customers, he added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Klopp: Liverpool v Man United in Bangkok not 'friendly' match

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Sunday his team never treat matches against Manchester United as "friendlies".

18:15
Thailand

US wish list

Thailand seeks an improved grade in the US human trafficking report and hopes President Biden will attend the Apec summit, Prayut tells top diplomat Blinken.

18:03
World

2 bar shootings leave 19 dead in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: Two bar shootings, one in a township close to Johannesburg and another in eastern South Africa, left 19 dead, police said on Sunday.

17:45