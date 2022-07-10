4.7m meth pills seized, 4 arrested in Lampang

A car driven by a drug suspect overturned after it was chased by police in Mae Phrik district in Lampang province on Wednesday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Police seized 4.7 million methamphetamine pills and arrested four men in Lampang province on July 6, a senior officer said on Sunday.

At about 5.50am on Wednesday, police manning a drug checkpoint on Thoen-Mae Phrik road in Lampang's Mae Phrik district signalled a Chiang Mai-registered car to stop for a search, Provincial Police Region 5 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai told a press conference.

The car sped through the checkpoint, hit a police vehicle in its way and overturned.



The police arrested the two people in the car, and a search revealed 20 bags containing 4.7 million meth pills in total.



Information from the two led the police to arrest two other men in a pickup acting as a lookout vehicle. The pickup was also seized.



The four men were charged with having illicit drugs in possession with intent to sell. They were handed over to Mae Phrik police for legal proceedings.



Pol Lt Gen Piya said the four suspects, who he did not identify, confessed they had been hired to deliver the meth pills from Chiang Rai, destined for Ayutthaya province.



An investigation was underway to find other members of the drug network and their customers, he added.