1,811 new Covid cases, 24 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 11 Jul 2022 at 07:43

writer: Online Reporters

People are vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok last week. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The country registered 24 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,811 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 22 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,004 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Thursday morning.

All the 1,811 new cases were local cases.

On Sunday, 2,268 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,076 others were receiving treatment (down from 24,557 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,546,854 Covid-19 cases, including 2,323,419 this year, with 4,491,919 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,859 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,161 so far this year.

