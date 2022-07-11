Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Student motorcyclist killed, passenger injured by cornering truck
Thailand
General

Student motorcyclist killed, passenger injured by cornering truck

published : 11 Jul 2022 at 16:44

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

A police officer examines a container-truck that crashed after hitting a motorcycle, killing one student and injuring another in Muang district, Nakhon Phanom, on Monday morning. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
A police officer examines a container-truck that crashed after hitting a motorcycle, killing one student and injuring another in Muang district, Nakhon Phanom, on Monday morning. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A university student was killed and his passenger seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a container-truck on a corner in Muang district on Monday morning.

The accident occurred about 7.30am on Highway 212 (Nakhon Phanom-That Phanom) at Kham Thao village in tambon Tha Kho, Pol Capt Kongrit Polsri, a duty officer at Muang police station, said.

The container truck was heading for Nakhon Phanom town and hit a motorcycle while negotiating a bend before running into a roadside power pole.

The motorcycle driver, Thanawut Yasa, 19, a first-year student of Nakhon Phanom University, was killed. The pillion rider, Yospol Homsai, 19, a second-year student of the same university, suffered two broken legs and was rushed to Nakhon Phanom Hospital.

The truck driver, Kittisak Wongphukhiew, 33, from Khon Kaen's Phu Pha Man district, was only slightly injured.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

In Ukraine's Bucha, a reluctant return home and to normality

BUCHA, Ukraine: In a large and upscale backyard in Bucha outside Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Maxim is having a quiet dinner with his wife and his neighbours.

16:45
Thailand

Student motorcyclist killed, passenger injured by cornering truck

NAKHON PHANOM: A university student was killed and his passenger seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a container-truck on a corner in Muang district on Monday morning.

16:44
Photos

Back for boosters

People flock to Bang Sue Grand Station on Monday to be vaccinated or receive booster shots against Covid-19 as the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron are spreading fast.

15:59