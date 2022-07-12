Motorists advised to avoid roads near National Stadium

Manchester United Football Club players during practice at Rajamangala National Stadium on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Bangkok motorists are advised to avoid the Hua Mark area in Bang Kapi district on Tuesday afternoon and evening, when there be a friendly football match between Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United at Rajamangala National Stadium.

Metropolitan Police spokesman Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek said the stadium is expected to be packed, with about 54,000 football fans, as there will also be a concert by Chinese superstar Jackson Wang.



And with a long holiday starting Wednesday, the traffic in the area would most likely to be heavy, he said.



So, from 3pm to 10pm, motorists are advised to avoid the following five roads - Ramkhamhaeng, Rama 9, Hua Mark, Soi Ramkhamhaeng 24 and Thavorn Thawat.



Instead of taking the five roads, motorists are advised to instead use the Si Rat expressway over the Rama 9 road, heading for Lat Krabang, or use nearby roads such as Lat Phrao, the road along Ram Intra-Atnarong expressway and Ram Intra.



People going to the stadium should travel by bus or boat along Saen Saeb canal instead of using their own vehicles, Pol Maj Jirasan said.