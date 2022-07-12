Young women arrested, 1m meth pills in their car

Driver Saowalak Kommalasbucha 25, of Chiang Rai's Chiang Saen district, left, watches a soldier search her car and find smuggled methamphetamine pills, in Wiang Chiang Rung district on Monday evening. Ms Saowalak and a woman passenger were arrested. (Photo: Khaorobkhai by Hem Facebook page)

Two young women were arrested when one million methamphetamine pills were found in bags in their car after they were pulled over for a search in Wiang Chiang Rung district, Chiang Rai, on Monday evening.

Soldiers ordered to keep a look out for the car, a Mazda CX-5 with Chiang Rai licence plates, spotted it travelling on the road from Muang district to Wiang Chiang Rung district around 5.30pm on Monday.

They first followed, then shorty after intercepted the car at Thung Kor village in Wiang Chiang Rung district .

Two young women were inside the car. A search revealed six bags in the car contained one million speed pills, Lt Gen Boonyuen Inkwang, commander of the North Region Drug Suppression Operations Centre, said on Tuesday.

The driver was identified as Saowalak Kommalasbucha, 25, of Chiang Saen district in Chiang Rai province. The name of the other woman was not released, according to Thai media.

Their arrest came after the drug suppression operations centre received information that a quantity of drugs would be smuggled from the border though Chiang Rai.

Lt Gen Boonyuen said gangs smuggling drugs from Myanmar currently favoured bringing them in through Fang district of Chiang Mai and Mae Fa Luang district in Chiang Rai.



