Senate passes chemical castration bill

Activists carry messages deploring sexual violence, in Bangkok in April. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill allowing the voluntary chemical castration of recidivist sex offenders.

The bill had passed its third reading in the House of Representatives in February.

The Senate unanimously approved the bill, which applies to repeat and violent sexual offenders, by 145-0 votes, with two abstentions.

The law requires the use of the drug to have the consent of the convict and approval by at least two specialists, psychiatric and medical.

Convicts who agree to receive the treatment will in return have their prison terms shortened.

Health authorities will decide the procedures.

The bill will become law when published in the Royal Gazette, at a date to be decided by the cabinet.