Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Island ferries in Surat Thani resume
Thailand
General

Island ferries in Surat Thani resume

published : 12 Jul 2022 at 19:20

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Seatran ferry resumes its service to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan in Surat Thani on Tuesday after ferry services were halted on Monday due to rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
Seatran ferry resumes its service to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan in Surat Thani on Tuesday after ferry services were halted on Monday due to rough seas in the Gulf of Thailand. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Ferries to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan resumed on Tuesday, but small boats were advised to remain ashore until 5am on Wednesday due to high winds and strong waves.

Seatran Ferry Co and Racha Ferry Co resumed services from a pier in Don Sak district to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan on Tuesday morning.

The ferries also took passengers and vehicles from the two popular islands to a pier in Don Sak. 

The provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office earlier ordered all ships and boats not to leave the shores in all districts located on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand from 2pm on Monday to 5am on Tuesday, as storms whipped up high seas in the gulf.

On Tuesday, the agency banned boats with less than 200 gross tonnes or less than 24 metres in length from leaving the shores from 1pm until 5am on Wednesday after the Meteorological Department issued a strong wind wave warning for the gulf.

Ferries and large passenger boats were allowed to operate while speedboats and small tourism boats were banned from operating on five routes – Muang district-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao, Don Sak-Koh Samui, Don Sak-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao, Koh Samui-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao and Koh Phangan-Koh Tao-Chumphon.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Sri Lanka misses a leader as bailout slips further away

Investors are shifting their focus to Sri Lanka’s bilateral creditors as the resignations of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe dim prospects for rapid aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

20:10
Thailand

Island ferries in Surat Thani resume

SURAT THANI: Ferries to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan resumed on Tuesday, but small boats were advised to remain ashore until 5am on Wednesday due to high winds and strong waves.

19:20
Thailand

Setthakij Thai MPs resign as govt whips

Two MPs of the Setthakij Thai Party resigned as government whips on Tuesday after their party's loss in a by-election in Lampang province on Sunday.

19:13