Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Mum charged with pimping 9-year-old
Thailand
General

Mum charged with pimping 9-year-old

published : 13 Jul 2022 at 09:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

The mother who admitted to having pimped her nine-year-old daughter and selling a video clip of the sexual act has been arrested at their home in Saraburi, according to Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) police.

The ATPD and local police conducted a raid on the house in tambon Dong Ta Ngao of Don Phut district where they detained Chantra (surname withheld), 26, on Monday night.

The police were tipped off that the woman had taken her young daughter to a male client to have sex with him in Nakhon Pathom in April last year.

The woman captured the act on video and sold the clip to the man who was a friend of hers on Facebook.

Central Investigation Bureau Commissioner Jirapob Phuridet said Chantra used to make a living as a prostitute. She had pimped her daughter "Bee" (real name withheld) on at least five occasions in Bangkok and Nakhon Pathom.

Each time, Chantra was paid 100-200 baht for the video and 2,000-5,000 baht for the daughter's provision of sexual services.

Pol Lt Gen Jirapob said Chantra has hundreds of thousands of baht in her bank accounts, despite insisting her family was poor. She has been charged with procuring sexual services.

Police are hunting for the men involved in the case, they said.

Meanwhile, the Move Forward Party has vowed to sack its Bangkok city councillor if an internal investigation finds grounds to the allegation he molested three underage girls last July during a rally.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Photos

Stadium a sea of red

A huge crowd packed Rajamangala National Stadium for the first Liverpool-Manchester United clash in THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022, in Bangkok on Tuesday evening.

10:55
Thailand

Migrant worker killed, 10 injured in Songkhla crash

SONGKHLA: One Myanmar worker was killed and 10 injured when the minibus they were in was hit by a trailer truck while making a U-turn in Sadao district on Tuesday evening, police said.

10:43
World

Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, a government official said, just days after protesters stormed the president's official residence as the island country grapples with its worst economic crisis since independence.

10:37