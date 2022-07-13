Mum charged with pimping 9-year-old

The mother who admitted to having pimped her nine-year-old daughter and selling a video clip of the sexual act has been arrested at their home in Saraburi, according to Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) police.

The ATPD and local police conducted a raid on the house in tambon Dong Ta Ngao of Don Phut district where they detained Chantra (surname withheld), 26, on Monday night.

The police were tipped off that the woman had taken her young daughter to a male client to have sex with him in Nakhon Pathom in April last year.

The woman captured the act on video and sold the clip to the man who was a friend of hers on Facebook.

Central Investigation Bureau Commissioner Jirapob Phuridet said Chantra used to make a living as a prostitute. She had pimped her daughter "Bee" (real name withheld) on at least five occasions in Bangkok and Nakhon Pathom.

Each time, Chantra was paid 100-200 baht for the video and 2,000-5,000 baht for the daughter's provision of sexual services.

Pol Lt Gen Jirapob said Chantra has hundreds of thousands of baht in her bank accounts, despite insisting her family was poor. She has been charged with procuring sexual services.

Police are hunting for the men involved in the case, they said.

