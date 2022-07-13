Mild quake in Surat Thani, no damage

Rajjaprabha Dam at Ban Takhun district, Surat Thani. A mild earthquake occurred near the dam on Wednesday morning, but caused no damage. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A mild earthquake occurred in Ban Takhun district of this southern province on Wednesday morning.

It had no impact on Rajjaprabha Dam, or other smaller dams in the area, and there were no reports of other damage.

Rajjaprabha Dam director Chaowalit Vichiraprasert said the Thai Meteorological Department's earthquake observation division recorded a quake of 3.2 magnitude at 6.17am, centred about 2 kilometres underground at tambon Khao Phang, 21 kilometres northeast of the dam.

Mr Chaowalit said the tremor had no effect on Rajjaprabha or other dams in the area operated by the Electricity Generating Authority. People could rest assured about the safety of the dams and security of the electrical supply system, he said.

Chamnong Sawawong, chief of provincial disaster prevention and mitigation, said people in Ban Takhun had not reported feeling the tremor or noticing any damage.

In the North, an even smaller quake measured at 1.8 on the Richter scale was recorded with the epicentre about 5km underground, at 3.38am in tambon Wawi of Chiang Rai's Mae Suay district. No damage was reported.