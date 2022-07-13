Meth bust at drug stop in Nakhon Phanom

Section
Thailand
General

published : 13 Jul 2022 at 13:19

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Two men travelling in a BMW are arrested, shown seated, at a checkpoint on Highway 212 in Nakhon Phanom's Ban Phaeng district on Tuesday night. Packages containing 606,000 meth pills were found in their car. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
Two men travelling in a BMW are arrested, shown seated, at a checkpoint on Highway 212 in Nakhon Phanom's Ban Phaeng district on Tuesday night. Packages containing 606,000 meth pills were found in their car. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Two men were arrested after 606,000 methamphetamine pills were found in their car at a drug stop in Ban Phaeng district on Tuesday night, police said.

A combined military-police patrol set up an interception checkpoint on Highway 212 at Moo 5 villlage in tambon Ban Phaeng following a tip-off that a quantity of drugs had been smuggled across the river from Laos into Ban Phaeng district.

Late on Tuesday night, a black BMW was stopped at the checkpoint. A search found three bags containing 303 packages of meth, a total of 606,000 pills. The two men in the car were arrested.

The susupects, Narathip Taentumma, 27, and Amnuay Bunchaikung, 45, both from Nong Khai's Sang Khom district, said they were being paid by a man in Laos to deliver drugs to clients in the Northeast. They had already made about 10 delivery runs and were paid 100,000 baht each time.

The investigation into the smuggling ring was continuing.

