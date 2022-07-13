More heavy rain forecast in all regions

Heavy machine is deployed to clear tree branches at the flooded section of a bypass in Lom Kao district, Phetchabun after forest runoff, triggered by heavy rain, hit the district on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

Heavy rain in most of the country is expected to continue into Thursday, with strong storm winds forecast to whip up waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

The Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that a strong monsoon trough lies across the North into a lower-pressure cell over the Northeast of Thailand. The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Rain is forecast in all five regions.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South.

Areas expected to be affected by heavy rain on Wednesday are - 13 provinces in the North (Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Phayao, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun), 14 in the Northeast (Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham and Roi Et), 10 in the Central region (Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya and Kanchanaburi), all provinces in the East and 8 provinces in the South (Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang).

Areas expected to be hit by heavy rain on Thursday are - 11 provinces in the North (Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun), 16 in the Northeast (Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin and Si Sa Ket), 8 provinces in the Central Plains (Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi), all provinces except Chon Buri in the East and 7 provinces in the South (Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi).

The department said strong wind waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are likely to be 2-4 metres high and more than 4 metres during thundershowers.

Waves in the lower Andaman Sea are expected to be 2-3 metres high and more than 3 metres high during thundershowers.

Waves in the lower Gulf are likely to be about 2 metres high and more than 2 metres high during thundershowers, said the department.

All boats should be proceed with caution, while small boats should stay ashore until Thursday.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, a total of 343 houses were damaged when strong storms pounded Phrom Khiri district on Tuesday.

District chief Kriangsak Raksrithong said the storms started early in the morning and continued into the afternoon and were particularly fierce in a valley containing many villages in tambons Phrom Lok and Thon Hong of Phrom Khiri.

Many durian, mangosteen and rubber trees were blown down. Houses were damaged, some of them destroyed, as residents evacuated to safe areas. Electricity was cut off to villages where power poles were brought down by falling trees.