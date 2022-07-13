Section
Trapped baby elephant freed from golf course drain
Thailand
General

published : 13 Jul 2022 at 17:34

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

A backhoe lifts the baby elephant from the drain it was a stuck in, at Royal Hills Golf Course in Nakhon Nayok province on Wednesday morning. (Photos: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)
NAKHON NAYOK: A baby wild elephant that fell into a concrete drain at a golf course was lifted safely out by wildlife officials under the watchful eye of it anxious mother on Wednesday.

The youngster fell through the drain opening at the  Royal Hills Golf Course in Nakhon Nayok's Muang district, and became stuck.

Its plight was reported to Protected Areas Regional Office 1 in nearby Prachin Buri province.

Veterinarian Chananya Kanchanasakha and other wildlife officials rushed to the rescue on Wednesday morning.

They found a baby wild elephant, actual age unknown, trapped in the drain below the narrow concrete opening. The calf's mother was pacing anxiously at the mouth of the opening, unable to help it out. 

With the help of a crane from the Sarika tambon administration organisation and a backhoe from the golf  course groundsmen, the wildlife officials managed to lift the baby elephant out of the hole about 8.30am.

It quickly rejoined its mother they headed back into the forest, without looking back.

The young elephant, trapped the drain opening. (Photo supplied).

