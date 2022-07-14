Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cop in businessman robbery surrenders
Thailand
General

Cop in businessman robbery surrenders

published : 14 Jul 2022 at 08:03

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The deputy superintendent of the Provincial Police Region 1's General Staff Division turned himself in to police on Wednesday after he was implicated in the kidnapping of a Singaporean businessman and robbing him of valuables, including a Porsche, last month.

Pol Lt Col Thobthong Boonlong, deputy superintendent of General Staff Division's subdivision 5, Provincial Police Region 1, surrendered after he was implicated in forcing the victim from an entertainment venue in Bangkok's Huai Khwang area and robbing him. He denied all charges.

Kilis Bootwat, 35, another alleged accomplice, also surrendered.

Previously, Tharit na Phatthalung, 26, and Petch Boonvong, 44, were caught separately at their houses in Bang Rak and Lat Phrao districts on Saturday shortly.

The pair are accused of collaborating with five others in threatening the businessman with a gun.

The Criminal Court released on bail the two suspects with 500,000 baht as surety.

Pol Maj Gen Trairong Piwpan, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said seven suspects in the case robbed the victim of his Porsche, cash and other valuables, worth 4.5 million baht. The victim complained to police.

The other three suspects are unknown to the businessman and police are gathering evidence to track them down.

The victim said he had known Mr Petch for five years and had socialised with him before he was introduced to Mr Tharit.

On the night of the incident, the pair asked to borrow some money to pay off gambling debts, police said.

Mr Petch denied he had gambling debts and insisted he left the venue before the incident.

Police said they were still trying to locate the Porsche but it was likely to be with the operator of a gambling website.

Mr Tharit is a son of Thitinart na Phatthalung, author of the once-popular Khem Tid Chiwit (The Life Compass) book while Mr Petch is an executive of PRX Co, the developer of PRX Metaverse.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+2,257 Covid cases

Daily hospitalisations remain above 2,000, and coronavirus-related deaths rose from 25 on Tuesday to 28 on Wednesday.

10:30
Business

Philippines surprises with big rate hike to cool inflation

The Philippine central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points, after policy makers previously downplayed the need for large hikes to quell the fastest inflation in nearly four years.

10:25
Business

Live Nation acquires Tero concerts unit

Entertainment firm Live Nation has announced the acquisition of the concerts and entertainment division of Tero Entertainment Plc based in Thailand.

10:07