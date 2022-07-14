Cop in businessman robbery surrenders

The deputy superintendent of the Provincial Police Region 1's General Staff Division turned himself in to police on Wednesday after he was implicated in the kidnapping of a Singaporean businessman and robbing him of valuables, including a Porsche, last month.

Pol Lt Col Thobthong Boonlong, deputy superintendent of General Staff Division's subdivision 5, Provincial Police Region 1, surrendered after he was implicated in forcing the victim from an entertainment venue in Bangkok's Huai Khwang area and robbing him. He denied all charges.

Kilis Bootwat, 35, another alleged accomplice, also surrendered.

Previously, Tharit na Phatthalung, 26, and Petch Boonvong, 44, were caught separately at their houses in Bang Rak and Lat Phrao districts on Saturday shortly.

The pair are accused of collaborating with five others in threatening the businessman with a gun.

The Criminal Court released on bail the two suspects with 500,000 baht as surety.

Pol Maj Gen Trairong Piwpan, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said seven suspects in the case robbed the victim of his Porsche, cash and other valuables, worth 4.5 million baht. The victim complained to police.

The other three suspects are unknown to the businessman and police are gathering evidence to track them down.

The victim said he had known Mr Petch for five years and had socialised with him before he was introduced to Mr Tharit.

On the night of the incident, the pair asked to borrow some money to pay off gambling debts, police said.

Mr Petch denied he had gambling debts and insisted he left the venue before the incident.

Police said they were still trying to locate the Porsche but it was likely to be with the operator of a gambling website.

Mr Tharit is a son of Thitinart na Phatthalung, author of the once-popular Khem Tid Chiwit (The Life Compass) book while Mr Petch is an executive of PRX Co, the developer of PRX Metaverse.