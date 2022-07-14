Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Heavy rain to fade away from Friday
Thailand
General

Heavy rain to fade away from Friday

published : 14 Jul 2022 at 14:29

writer: Online Reporters

Run-off from Rong Kla mountain range causes the Khwae Noi River to overflow in Nakhon Thai district of Phitsanulok on Thursday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)
Run-off from Rong Kla mountain range causes the Khwae Noi River to overflow in Nakhon Thai district of Phitsanulok on Thursday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

​Weathermen forecast heavy rain nationwide throughout Thursday, and then gradual improvement until next Wednesday.

Chomparee Chompurat, director-general of the Meteorological Department, said heavy rainfall was stil being reported in provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains, the East and the South on Thursday.

It was due to a strong southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand and the monsoon trough, which stretched from the North to a low-pressure system in the Northeast.

Residents were warned to keep alert for hillside runoff in areas of persistent rain, she said.

Small boats should remain ashore in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea on Thursday, due to waves that were 2-3 metres high.

From Friday to Sunday the monsoon would be weaker and the trough would move northwards to Myanmar, upper Laos and upper Vietnam, she said. Heavy rain would continue only in some areas of the East and the western coast of the South. Waves would drop to 1-2 metres high.

From next Monday to Wednesday the monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand would  further lose strength and rain would become scarce. Waves would be 1-2 metres high.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Heavy rain to fade away from Friday

​Weathermen forecast heavy rain nationwide throughout Thursday, and then gradual improvement until next Wednesday.

14:29
Business

Thai stock investor mood at 11-month low on Fed, inflation

Investor confidence in the Thai stock market has hit an 11-month low on concerns about the US Federal Reserve's fast monetary tightening policy, global inflation and Covid-19 infections, a capital markets group said on Thursday.

14:08
World

Sri Lanka protesters ending occupation of govt buildings

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's anti-government demonstrators said Thursday they were ending their occupation of official buildings, but would press on with their bid to bring down the president and prime minister in the face of a dire economic crisis.

13:45