No escape from mailed fines

A traffic offender is considered by law to have acknowledged a fine once it has been sent to them via registered mail, according to the latest regulation by the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

The regulation, signed by national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk and published in the Royal Gazette, took effect on Wednesday.

The regulation states that if the offender is not caught red-handed and issued a notice to pay a fine on the spot, the ticket can also be mailed to them.

On many occasions, roadside police cameras capture motorists breaking the road rules. The traffic tickets must then be sent to them later.

In such cases, the regulation requires the tickets to be posted via registered mail to their address as listed in the government's domicile database. This must be done within 30 days of the offence.

The offender is deemed to have acknowledged the traffic offence after 15 days of the mail having been sent.

The regulation came after the RTP warned last month that motorists who refuse to pay their traffic fines could face arrest.

Under the new measure now in effect, motorists who fail to settle their fines before the deadline will receive a warning.

If they continue to avoid paying the fines, an arrest warrant will be issued, according to Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB).

The measure was launched after many motorists were found to have failed to pay their outstanding fines and carried on violating traffic rules.

As such, Pol Maj Gen Jirasan said, the police bureau decided to take a tougher stance.

The measure, he added, would compel motorists to be more disciplined drivers and also help improve road safety.