Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Army arrests more illegal border crossers in North
Thailand
General

Army arrests more illegal border crossers in North

published : 15 Jul 2022 at 14:14

writer: Online Reporters

Police question illegal border crossers who were arrested in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai, on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Pha Muang Task Force)
Police question illegal border crossers who were arrested in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai, on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Pha Muang Task Force)

Thirty illegal migrants, including nine children, and two Thai drivers were arrested by the army in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

In Chiang Rai, a patrol from the Pha Muang Task Force spotted a group of people not far from the border walking towards a waiting pickup truck on a road at Pha Mee village in tambon Wiang Phang Kham of Mae Sai district on Friday morning.

They were stopped and questioned. There were 11 illegal border crossers from Myanmar, and one guide.

The migrants said they had crossed from Myanmar into Thailand using a natural border crossing. They were heading for jobs in Bangkok. All were detained for legal action and deportation.

In Chiang Mai, soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force stopped a van for a search at Bang Makong checkpoint in Ping Khong of Chiang Dao district on Thursday afternoon. 

The van had a Thai driver and 19 passengers, nine of them children. None of the migrants had travel  documents.

The adults told the arresting team they had illegally sneaked into Thailand using a natural border crossing and planned to get jobs in Chiang Dao district.

 All were handed over to Chiang Dao police station for legal proceedings and deportation.

Eleven illegal migrants from Myanmar were found on  this pickup truck, which was stopped for a search in Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district on Friday morning. (Photo: Pha Muang Task Force)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Cambodia expects 1m foreign tourists in 2022

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia is expected to attract 1 million international tourists in 2022, much higher than 200,000 in 2021, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said on Thursday.

15:08
Thailand

Chuan released from hospital after Covid treatment

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has been discharged from hospital after treatment for Covid-19 and will continue his recuperation at home, a spokesman said on Friday.

14:32
World

G20 called on to address short-term food insecurity crisis

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged Group of 20 (G20) major economies to take urgent action to address a short-term food insecurity crisis exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine and avoid market-distorting export restrictions and stockpiling.

14:28
string(0) ""