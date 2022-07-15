Unexpectedly high tide floods communities

The high tide floods Pak Nam market in Muang district of Samut Prakan on Thursday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: An unexpectedly high tide caused damaged in several communities in this seaside province on the southern boundary of Bangkok on Thursday night.

The tide swept inland from the Gulf of Thailand about 8.30pm.

Flooded areas included Pak Nam market in tambon Pak Nam of Muang district, where vendors hastened to move their goods to dry ground.

The high tide also flooded sections of Sukhumvit Road from Pak Nam market to Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao. The water was 30 centimetres deep at some spots and closed the old seaside road to small vehicles.

Communities in tambon Bang Pu of Muang district were inundated, including Thesaban Bang Pu 108 and Thesaban Bang Pu 128 roads.

Residents said the tide came in too fast for them to move their property to safety, and electrical appliances and vehicles were damaged. Some cars were standing in water half-way up their sides.

Residents said Thursday night's tide was the highest this year, but it also receded quickly.

The navy's Hydrographic Department reported the level of the Chao Phraya river reached about 2.20 metres above mean sea level in the estuary at Chulachomklao Fort, in Phra Samut Chedi district. It was way above the department's forecast of 1.40 metres.

The department expected the river to rise to about 1.60 metres above mean sea level on Friday.