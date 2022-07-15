Section
Driver dozes off, cheats death
Thailand
General

Driver dozes off, cheats death

published : 15 Jul 2022 at 16:23

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

Nabin Wanna-abdullah, 24, in red shirt, stands next to his up-ended pickup after crashing it into two poles on Highway 41 in Thung Song district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Friday morning. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A lucky driver escaped almost unscathed after he dozed off and crashed his pickup truck with a full load of durian into a power pole and a highway lamppost on Friday morning.

His white truck came to rest on its nose, up against a lamppost with its tail pointing skywards on Highway 41 in Thung Song district.

The truck first hit a fallen power pole, causing its load to spill over the road surface. 

Police called to the scene found Nabin Wanna-abdullah, the 24-year-old driver, waiting beside the truck with only a few scratches.

The native of Phangnga province managed to climb out of the wrecked vehicle by himself and said he was  feeling fine. He was taken to a local hospital for examination just in case his injuries were more serious.

Mr Nabin told police he had come from Yala province and was taking the durian to Chumphon. He said he dozed off at the wheel and was jolted rudely awake by the crash.

The power pole lies on the ground near the truck that hit it. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

