Man released from jail over triple murders shot dead at plantation

Rescue workers take the body of Prayun Ritmunee, 53, to a vehicle after the former murder convict was shot dead at his rubber plantation in Phrom Khiri district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, in the early hours of Saturday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man released from jail two years ago was shot dead at a rubber plantation in Phrom Khiri district in the early hours of Saturday in what police believed might be an act of revenge.

A team of police, rescue workers and a hospital doctor went to the planation in a hilly area in tambon Thon Hong after being alerted around 2.45am, said Pol Lt Jeeraphan Buaphan, deputy investigation chief at Phrom Khiri police station.

There, the team found Prayun Ritmunee, 53, lying dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his head, stomach and arms near a makeshift shelter.

Residents told police that they heard the sound of gunfire around 2am, but they were afraid to come out and see what was happening. After the gunfire subsided, they came to check and found Prayun's body.

Family members of the slain man told police that Prayun had shot dead three people at a local gambling den in 2009, and he was caught and sentenced to jail. He was released from jail two years ago and lived with his family in Thon Hong. The family worked at the rubber plantation.

Police initially believed Prayun's murder was an act of revenge for the incident 13 years ago. They were investigating.