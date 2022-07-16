Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Lisa Blackpink puts roti sai mai in spotlight
Thailand
General

Lisa Blackpink puts roti sai mai in spotlight

Vendors see spike in sweet snack sales after superstar posts Instagram video

published : 16 Jul 2022 at 16:31

writer: Online Reporters

Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban posts a video of roti sai mai on her Instagram account. (Photo and screenshot from @lalalalisa_m)
Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban posts a video of roti sai mai on her Instagram account. (Photo and screenshot from @lalalalisa_m)

AYUTTHAYA: Vendors of roti sai mai have hailed Thai superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban for posting a video that has created major buzz about their sweet snacks.

Sellers of the sweet Indian-inspired treat, in which sugary floss is wrapped in a thin roti, report an uptick in business after the member of the South Korean pop group Blackpink posted a video on her Instagram account showing her rolling up one of the snacks.

Sarayuth Singhka, 48, who sells roti sai mai in front of Ayutthaya Hospital, said on Saturday that customer numbers spiked overnight after the international star from Buri Ram made the post, with teenagers thronging his store the morning after the video was released.

The uptick has been global, he said, with the store’s deliveries to foreign countries jumping from the usual 2,000 or 3,000 baht a day to 5,000 baht, with particular interest in South Korea. Lisa has 80 million followers on Instagram.

The owner of Roti Sai Mai Abeedeen-Pranom Sangaroon, Nusra Meetanan, 36, said she was grateful for the upturn in business, given how slow things had been for a long time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Natcha Lamta, who sells roti sai mai online, said she had retailers order over 100 sets of her desserts to satisfy demand since the posting. She said she even had to pick up snacks from other local sellers to meet the demand of foreign buyers.

Thananun Suwanphorung, vice-president of the Young Entrepreneurs Chamber of Commerce of Phra Nakorn Sri Ayutthaya, said Lisa’s promotion of for roti sai mai was another example of Thailand’s soft power, pointing to the recent viral sensation caused by the rapper Milli when she ate mango and sticky rice onstage at the Coachella festival in California.

The video would be especially beneficial for stimulating Ayutthaya’s economy, he added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

New Covid cases in Japan set record

TOKYO: New daily Covid-19 infections in Japan hit a record high of 110,600, authorities said on Saturday, as the country enters a seventh wave spurred by the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

17:16
Thailand

Lisa Blackpink puts roti sai mai in spotlight

AYUTTHAYA: Vendors of roti sai mai have hailed Thai superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban for posting a video that has created major buzz about their sweet snacks.

16:31
Thailand

Policeman slain in Narathiwat drive-by shooting

NARATHIWAT: A police officer was killed in a drive-by shooting in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat in the early hours of Saturday.

15:45